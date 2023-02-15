UrduPoint.com

Hungary, Other EU Countries Have Different Views On Achieving Peace In Ukraine - Szijjarto

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Hungary, Other EU Countries Have Different Views on Achieving Peace in Ukraine - Szijjarto

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The positions of Hungary and other EU countries regarding a peaceful settlement of the situation in Ukraine differ, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó said.

"We absolutely agree on one thing: both Hungary and France would like peace... But it is also clear that our approaches differ in how, what tactics and what steps can be taken to achieve peace," Szijjártó said after talks with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna. The speech was broadcast on Facebook (an extremist social network banned in Russia).

Hungary, he said, as a neighboring country, would like an immediate ceasefire and the start of peace talks.

"It can be seen that France's point of view in this approach is different from ours. It seems that the viewpoint of all European countries is different from ours. There is an expectation that, perhaps, from the Ukrainian point of view, there will be a better military situation later, when it will be better to negotiate. We do not believe in this, we think it is necessary to end... (the conflict) now," Szijjarto said.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Hungary has consistently opposed sanctions on Russian energy resources and spoken against sending weapons to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Facebook France Hungary All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2023

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th February 2023

21 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel o ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel of TikTok

7 hours ago
 UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

7 hours ago
 Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AE ..

Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AED100 million fund supporting d ..

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister with Best Minister Award

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.