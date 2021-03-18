UrduPoint.com
Hungary Plans To Speed Up Vaccine Rollout To Reach Full Coverage By June

Thu 18th March 2021

Hungary Plans to Speed Up Vaccine Rollout to Reach Full Coverage by June

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Hungary, an EU vaccination frontrunner, plans to speed up the campaign in order to inoculate the entire population by the end of spring, the prime minister's chief of staff said Thursday.

"If we vaccinate fast enough and a lot of people step up to get a shot, we will be able to avoid a fourth wave," Gergely Gulyas was quoted as saying by local media during a news briefing.

Hungary has immunized some 14 percent of its population of almost 10 million using Russian, Chinese and EU-approved vaccines. It became the first EU country to approve the emergency use of the Sputnik V shot.

The high-speed immunization campaign has been spurred by a mutation-driven rise in coronavirus infections and virus-related deaths. Gulyas said that a phased reopening of the national economy would depend on the scale of the vaccine rollout.

