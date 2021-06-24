Hungary PM defends LGBT law at EU summit

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban rebuffed growing controversy over a new law in his country outlawing school materials featuring LGBT content as he arrived at an EU summit Thursday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban rebuffed growing controversy over a new law in his country outlawing school materials featuring LGBT content as he arrived at an EU summit Thursday.

"This is not against homosexuality, any sexual interference. It's not about homosexuals," said Orban as he arrived at the gathering in Brussels.

"It's about the right of the kids and the parents," he said, adding that he would not withdraw the legislation, despite fierce public criticism of it by most of his EU counterparts.