UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary PM Orban Flags End To Virus Emergency Powers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 07:58 PM

Hungary PM Orban flags end to virus emergency powers

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban signalled Friday an end to controversial anti-coronavirus emergency powers that critics said were a cover for an authoritarian takeover

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban signalled Friday an end to controversial anti-coronavirus emergency powers that critics said were a cover for an authoritarian takeover.

"We expect that the government will be able to give the special powers it received due to the pandemic back to parliament at the end of May," he said during a trip to Serbia.

Emergency legislation adopted by the Hungarian parliament on March 30 granted the nationalist premier powers to rule by decree without a fixed time limit until his cabinet declared an end to the COVID-19 crisis.

Critics at home and abroad, including some of his allies in the European parliament's conservative EPP grouping, accused him of using the crisis to steer EU member Hungary toward authoritarianism.

The European Parliament approved on April 17 a statement saying Hungary's measures were "incompatible with European values".

Hungarian opposition parties said Orban was abusing the extra powers to issue decrees aimed at cementing his rule, rather than combatting the virus.

Budapest has dismissed the criticism as "fake news" and said its powers were proportionate and could be rescinded at any time by parliament.

"The special legal order created in Hungary empowered the government and its leader to make serious, difficult decisions due to the epidemic quickly," Orban told a joint press conference Friday with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

"Everyone will get a chance to apologise to Hungary for unfounded accusations about the law," he added.

Hungary, with a population of almost 10 million, has reported more than 3,400 infections of the coronavirus and 442 deaths as of Friday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Serbia Hungary March April May Government Cabinet Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen Calls for the Transfer of Successful ..

6 minutes ago

Precautionary measures essential as Covid-19 may l ..

9 minutes ago

Department of Community Development announces &#03 ..

13 minutes ago

47 shopkeepers held over violation of lockdown

28 seconds ago

Florida police seek NFL players in alleged armed r ..

29 seconds ago

Saplings planted as part of Green Bahawalpur campa ..

32 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.