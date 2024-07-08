Hungary PM Orban Says In Beijing On 'Peace Mission 3.0'
Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Monday he had arrived in Beijing on "Peace mission 3.0" after recent visits to Moscow and Kyiv.
Orban was greeted at the airport by Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, according to a photo the nationalist leader posted on social media platform X.
His arrival in Beijing follows surprise visits to Russia and Ukraine in the past week since Hungary took over the European Union's rotating presidency at the start of July.
Orban, the friendliest EU leader towards Moscow, held talks with President Vladimir Putin on Friday about the war in Ukraine during a trip criticised by both Kyiv and the EU, which said it threatened to undermine the bloc's stance on the conflict.
In a short statement, the Chinese foreign ministry said the Hungarian leader would meet President Xi Jinping on Monday "for in-depth communication on issues of mutual interest".
