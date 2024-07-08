Hungary PM Orban says in Beijing on 'Peace mission 3.0'

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Monday he had arrived in Beijing on "Peace mission 3.0" after recent visits to Moscow and Kyiv.

Orban was greeted at the airport by Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, according to a photo the nationalist leader posted on social media platform X.

His arrival in Beijing follows surprise visits to Russia and Ukraine in the past week since Hungary took over the European Union's rotating presidency at the start of July.

The trip comes a day before NATO is due to hold a summit to mark its 75th anniversary, with setbacks in Ukraine set to dominate discussions.

Orban, the friendliest EU leader towards Moscow, held talks with President Vladimir Putin on Friday about the war in Ukraine during a trip criticised by both Kyiv and the EU, which said it threatened to undermine the bloc's stance on the conflict.

Putin told Orban that Ukraine must withdraw its troops from regions that Moscow has annexed if it wants peace.

In a short statement, the Chinese foreign ministry said the Hungarian leader would meet President Xi Jinping on Monday "for in-depth communication on issues of mutual interest".

Close to both Xi and the Kremlin, Orban has refused to send weapons to Kyiv, unlike his fellow EU leaders.

China and Russia's strategic partnership has grown closer since the invasion of Ukraine.

Beijing presents itself as a neutral party in the war and says it is not sending lethal assistance to either side, unlike the United States and other Western nations.

It has however offered a critical lifeline to Russia's isolated economy, with trade booming since the conflict began.