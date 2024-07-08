Hungary PM Orban Says In Beijing On 'Peace Mission 3.0'
Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Monday he had arrived in Beijing on "Peace mission 3.0" after recent visits to Moscow and Kyiv.
Orban was greeted at the airport by Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, according to a photo the nationalist leader posted on social media platform X.
His arrival in Beijing follows surprise visits to Russia and Ukraine in the past week since Hungary took over the European Union's rotating presidency at the start of July.
The trip comes a day before NATO is due to hold a summit to mark its 75th anniversary, with setbacks in Ukraine set to dominate discussions.
Orban, the friendliest EU leader towards Moscow, held talks with President Vladimir Putin on Friday about the war in Ukraine during a trip criticised by both Kyiv and the EU, which said it threatened to undermine the bloc's stance on the conflict.
Putin told Orban that Ukraine must withdraw its troops from regions that Moscow has annexed if it wants peace.
In a short statement, the Chinese foreign ministry said the Hungarian leader would meet President Xi Jinping on Monday "for in-depth communication on issues of mutual interest".
Close to both Xi and the Kremlin, Orban has refused to send weapons to Kyiv, unlike his fellow EU leaders.
China and Russia's strategic partnership has grown closer since the invasion of Ukraine.
Beijing presents itself as a neutral party in the war and says it is not sending lethal assistance to either side, unlike the United States and other Western nations.
It has however offered a critical lifeline to Russia's isolated economy, with trade booming since the conflict began.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
More Stories From World
-
'Rust' shooting looms over historic Western movie ranch's legacy5 minutes ago
-
Biden makes campaign sweep as Democratic pressure mounts15 minutes ago
-
Giannis ends Greek Olympic wait as Spain, Brazil, Puerto Rico also qualify25 minutes ago
-
Sticky future: climate change hits Nepal's honey hunters45 minutes ago
-
Freewheeling Spain face austere French in Euro 2024 final bid1 hour ago
-
Hungary PM Orban says in Beijing on 'Peace mission 3.0'1 hour ago
-
'A lot of hope': French left rejoices at unexpected election win1 hour ago
-
Harrison a believer in the New Saints' football pilgrimage2 hours ago
-
Israeli war in Gaza enters 10th month amid continuing bombardment of Palestinians2 hours ago
-
Biden makes campaign sweep as Democratic pressure mounts2 hours ago
-
Spain PM Sanchez hails France's 'rejection of far right'2 hours ago
-
Gauff crashes at Wimbledon as Alcaraz, Sinner locked on collision course2 hours ago