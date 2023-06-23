MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Hungary and Poland will work toward the extension and expansion of the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative, Hungarian Minister of Agriculture Istvan Nagy said on Thursday.

"We have agreed, on the one hand, to initiate the extension and even expansion of the Black Sea Grain Initiative on behalf of the frontline countries, and on the other hand, to put forward joint proposals to support (grain) transit within the EU, in which Ukraine will be involved as well," he wrote on social media following a meeting with his Polish counterpart, Robert Telus.

Nagy added that the joint efforts of the five EU member states bordering Ukraine had brought "serious results regarding Ukrainian grain imports." However, the proposals of the EU so far had not been enough to protect the local farmers and the traditional markets from the influx of Ukrainian grain, he said.

In late March, the prime ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia published a joint open letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, calling for measures to counteract the negative effects of the increased imports of Ukrainian grain.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN reached an agreement on July 22, 2022, to unblock grain and fertilzer exports in the Black Sea amid hostilities. The package deal included a memorandum between the UN and Russia to facilitate Russian exports, including through the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline. Moscow has since agreed to several extensions to the deal, which is now due to expire in mid-July, but complained that its memorandum component was not being fully implemented.

On June 7, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian sabotage group had blown up the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkiv Region. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said later that the explosion would complicate the extension of the grain deal.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said earlier this week that Russia believes July 18 will be the day of the grain deal's termination.