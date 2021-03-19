UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary Prolongs Restrictive Measures Against COVID-19 For 1 Week - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Hungary Prolongs Restrictive Measures Against COVID-19 for 1 Week - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Hungary will extend anti-COVID restrictions for a week, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

In early February the government prolonged all quarantine measures until March 15. A curfew, limits of public gatherings and mask-wearing requirements were introduced, restaurants and cafes were closed for visitors and only shops with essential goods remained open.

"Epidemiologist experts have told us that this is not the moment for easing restrictions ... Restrictions will remain in effect for one more week," Orban said, as quoted on the government website.

The prime minister added that the lifting of restrictions must be linked with the number of vaccinations. According to him, to make new steps, Hungary has to inoculate 2.5 million people, in other words, all those who are at the age of more than 65 years.

Hungary registered about 550,000 COVID-19 cases, more than 17,800 people died and more than 364,800 cured. Some 1.5 million people were inoculated, around 444,000 of them got a second vaccine dose.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Died Hungary February March All Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Samia Hassan for taking o ..

1 hour ago

143,680 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 hour ago

Former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar vaccinated at C ..

1 hour ago

Berlin Keeps Telling US It Rejects Extraterritoria ..

1 hour ago

Germany warns of 'exponential' virus spread

1 hour ago

District Administration takes action against Coron ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.