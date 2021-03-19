Hungary Prolongs Restrictive Measures Against COVID-19 for 1 Week - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Hungary will extend anti-COVID restrictions for a week, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

In early February the government prolonged all quarantine measures until March 15. A curfew, limits of public gatherings and mask-wearing requirements were introduced, restaurants and cafes were closed for visitors and only shops with essential goods remained open.

"Epidemiologist experts have told us that this is not the moment for easing restrictions ... Restrictions will remain in effect for one more week," Orban said, as quoted on the government website.

The prime minister added that the lifting of restrictions must be linked with the number of vaccinations. According to him, to make new steps, Hungary has to inoculate 2.5 million people, in other words, all those who are at the age of more than 65 years.

Hungary registered about 550,000 COVID-19 cases, more than 17,800 people died and more than 364,800 cured. Some 1.5 million people were inoculated, around 444,000 of them got a second vaccine dose.