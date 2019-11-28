UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary Prosecutors Indict Cruise Captain In Deadly Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 09:07 PM

Hungary prosecutors indict cruise captain in deadly collision

Hungarian prosecutors Thursday indicted the captain of a cruiser involved in a collision with a sightseeing boat for "reckless misconduct in waterborne traffic" over the May accident which left 27 people dead

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Hungarian prosecutors Thursday indicted the captain of a cruiser involved in a collision with a sightseeing boat for "reckless misconduct in waterborne traffic" over the May accident which left 27 people dead.

The Mermaid tourist boat sank with 35 people on board -- all but two of them South Koreans -- seconds after colliding with the larger Viking Sigyn vessel on a busy stretch of the Danube river in the heart of the capital Budapest.

Only seven South Koreans were saved, while the bodies of others, including the Hungarian captain and one crew, were found in the water, some much further downstream and weeks later. One South Korean remains missing.

The prosecutor's office said in a statement that the Viking steered by the 64-year-old Ukrainian hit the rear end of the Mermaid, causing it to turn and pressing it down.

The captain, which has been sailing on the Danube since 1975 and licensed as a captain since 1989, had "failed to pay adequate attention", keep a save distance and transmit radio and sound signals required for an overtake, the statement said.

The Ukrainian was also indicted for "failure to provide assistance" over the accident despite having taken part in training and rescue exercises that year.

If found guilty, the captain faces from two to 11 years in jail. Prosecutors say they will seek a nine-year jail sentence to the court if he pleads guilty during a preliminary hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Accident Dead Water Jail Traffic Budapest South Korea North Korea May All From Court

Recent Stories

UK counter-extremism expert discusses challenges o ..

1 hour ago

Afghan President Discusses Anti-Terrorism With US ..

2 minutes ago

Iran Expects to Conduct Naval Exercise With Russia ..

2 minutes ago

CDA grants Rs 82 million on account of approvals o ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan has worst water management :says expert

2 minutes ago

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamps to celeb ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.