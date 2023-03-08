UrduPoint.com

Hungary Provides No Schedule For Finland's NATO Bid Ratification - Parliamentary Speaker

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 04:40 PM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The Hungarian parliamentary delegation has supported Finland's bid to join NATO, but did not provide any exact date for a possible ratification, Finland's parliamentary speaker Matti Vanhanen said on Wednesday.

The Hungarian parliamentary delegation led by Deputy Speaker Csaba Hende is attending the Finnish parliament on Wednesday.

"The Hungarians said that they have a broad understanding of Finland's role in reinforcing NATO and that they advocate Finnish NATO membership, but they are still unable to provide us with the exact (ratification) schedule," Vanhanen said.

The official also said that Finland fit the criteria to join the military alliance, adding that Hungary did not make any demands towards the Nordic nation.

All NATO allies but Turkey and Hungary have approved and ratified the accession of Sweden and Finland to the bloc. Turkey has accused Stockholm and Helsinki of supporting "terrorists," referring to supporters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara considers a terrorist organization. After a controversial Quran-burning incident in Sweden earlier this year, Turkey asked NATO allies if Finland's application could be approved separately.

