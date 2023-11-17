Open Menu

Hungary Qualify For Euro 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Hungary qualify for Euro 2024

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Hungary qualified for Euro 2024 when a late own goal gave them a 2-2 draw against Bulgaria in Sofia on Thursday.

The Hungarians were trailing 2-1 when Alex Petkov headed into his own net in the 97th minute to spark scenes of joy among the Hungarian players in a match played in an empty stadium.

The draw put Hungary on 15 points from seven games in Group G of European qualifying, two ahead of Serbia.

The Hungarians join host nation Germany, Austria, Belgium, England, France, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, and Turkey as the teams to have qualified so far for next year's finals.

