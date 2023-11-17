Open Menu

Hungary Qualify For Euro 2024 After Clinching Draw

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Hungary qualify for Euro 2024 after clinching draw

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Hungary qualified for Euro 2024 when a Bulgarian own goal late in stoppage time gave them a 2-2 draw in Sofia on Thursday.

The Hungarians needed a single point to clinch their ticket to the finals in Germany but were trailing 2-1 before Alex Petkov headed into his own net in the 97th minute.

The Hungarian players exploded in joy at the end of a match played in an empty stadium because of fears of violence.

However Bulgarian fans protesting against their own football federation clashed with police outside the ground.

The draw gave Hungary 15 points from seven games in Group G of European qualifying, two ahead of Serbia.

The Hungarians join host nation Germany, Austria, Belgium, England, France, Portugal, Scotland, Spain and Turkey as the teams qualified so far for next year's finals.

Hungary, whose play was largely directed by Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, took the lead in the 10th minute through Martin Adam but Spas Delev pulled Bulgaria level on 24 minutes.

Bulgaria grabbed the advantage in a hard-fought game when Kiril Despodov placed a penalty beyond the outstretched hand of the Hungarian 'keeper after Despodov had been fouled by Attila Szalai.

But just as it seemed Hungary were slipping to defeat, the unfortunate Petkov headed a Hungarian cross into his own net.

Related Topics

Football Police Turkey France Germany Sofia Liverpool Lead Austria Spain Belgium Bulgaria Portugal Serbia Hungary Euro From

Recent Stories

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to ava ..

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to avail Pakistan's trade opportunit ..

2 hours ago
 Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be coun ..

Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be countered through unbiased policie ..

2 hours ago
 GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

2 hours ago
 Man found dead in Faisalabad

Man found dead in Faisalabad

2 hours ago
 Sister killed over domestic dispute

Sister killed over domestic dispute

2 hours ago
 Two people died in train hit incidents

Two people died in train hit incidents

2 hours ago
Hyderabad Police recover missing boy from Sargodha

Hyderabad Police recover missing boy from Sargodha

2 hours ago
 Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed o ..

Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed on Nov 18 in 10 districts

2 hours ago
 Two brick kilns sealed, Rs 200,000 fine imposed

Two brick kilns sealed, Rs 200,000 fine imposed

2 hours ago
 SC issues written order regarding hearing of Faiza ..

SC issues written order regarding hearing of Faizabad sit-in case review petitio ..

2 hours ago
 Sanchez gets new term as Spanish PM despite amnest ..

Sanchez gets new term as Spanish PM despite amnesty row

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to streamline aviation industry with regu ..

Pakistan to streamline aviation industry with regulatory framework: Fawad

3 hours ago

More Stories From World