UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary Ready To Extend $60.5Mln Loan To Kiev For Roads In Zakarpattia - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 10:25 PM

Hungary Ready to Extend $60.5Mln Loan to Kiev for Roads in Zakarpattia - Foreign Minister

Hungary is ready to provide a 50 million euro [$60.5 million] loan to Ukraine for road construction in the region of Zakarpattia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Hungary is ready to provide a 50 million euro [$60.5 million] loan to Ukraine for road construction in the region of Zakarpattia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"We are ready to provide a 50 million Euros loan for the road construction in Zakarpattia," Szijjarto said at a press conference after his meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

The minister noted that Budapest was ready to extend Hungary's M-3 and M-31 motorways to the border with Ukraine and would like to establish a new border checkpoint. Szijjarto added that Budapest had prepared a project for the modernization of the bridge over the Tisa river.

Szijjarto stressed that Ukraine already received roughly 16 billion forints [$53.5 million] from Hungary as part of its contribution to the implementation of 34,000 projects.

The minister has repeatedly stated that Hungary wants to improve ties with Ukraine, which worsened in 2017, when Kiev adopted a law that banned the use of minority languages in schools, restricting the rights of Ukraine's 150-thousand-strong Hungarian community settled in the Zakarpattia region.

Despite the fact that Budapest's rapprochement, Kiev has yet to pay in kind. In early December, Szijjarto warned that Hungary would block Ukraine's membership in NATO unless Kiev stopped intimidating its Hungarian community.

Related Topics

NATO Loan Ukraine Minority Road Budapest Kiev Hungary Euro December Border 2017 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,939 new COVID-19 cases, 4,536 reco ..

12 minutes ago

UAE supports GCC’s joint efforts to prioritise e ..

26 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Khulood Al Zaabi nominated to officiate ..

26 minutes ago

Three years of achievements since the introduction ..

27 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

1 minute ago

43,068 complaints of Citizen Portal resolved: DC

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.