Hungary Ready to Help Protect Serbian-North Macedonian Border - Foreign Minister

Budapest is ready to participate in protection of the border between Serbia and North Macedonia from flows of illegal migrants so as to decrease a number of people trying to get to Hungary through the Serbian border, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Budapest is ready to participate in protection of the border between Serbia and North Macedonia from flows of illegal migrants so as to decrease a number of people trying to get to Hungary through the Serbian border, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

"Austria, Hungary and Serbia are protecting not only their own borders but also the external borders of the whole European Union from illegal migrants. It is in our common interests to move this 'line of defense,' which is now located on the Serbian-Hungarian border, further toward south, We should combine our resources so as to be able to better protect the border between Serbia and North Macedonia," Szijjarto said at a press conference with Interior Minister of Serbia Aleksandar Vulin and Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner.

The Hungarian minister added that his country was ready to participate in joint border security forces to improve the protection of borders and make it more effective.

Szijjarto also denied the allegations that Hungarian border guards would violate law trying to prevent illegal migrants from entering Serbia from the territory of North Macedonia.

Earlier in the week, a summit of Hungarian, Serbian and Austrian leaders took place in Budapest. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic discussed with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer the issue of countering illegal migration and human trafficking. The leaders agreed to combine their efforts in fighting the migration crisis.