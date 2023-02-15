Hungary Ready to Participate in French Military Missions in Africa - Foreign Minister

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Hungary is ready to take part in French military missions in Africa, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said.

"The defense of Europe, action against terrorism, prevention of migration should begin in Africa.

And we are ready, together with the French, supporting them, to take a military part in a common mission with the French, like the one we previously carried out in Mali," Szijjarto said.

"If Hungarians should on the site contribute to the stability and security of Europe and Hungary... we are ready to discuss this issue," he said after talks with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna. The speech was broadcast on Facebook (an extremist social network banned in Russia).