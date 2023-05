Hungary Ready to Provide Platform for Negotiations Between Moscow, Kiev - Szijjarto

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Hungary is ready to provide a platform for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti on Friday.

"I have offered at the very beginning of this war both to (Russian Foreign Minister) Sergey Lavrov and (Ukrainian presidential office's head) Andriy Yermak Hungary as a location for peace talks anytime.

This offer is still out there," Szijjarto said on the sidelines of the second EU-Central Asia Economic Forum in Almaty.

Hungary also supports China's peace plan for Ukraine, the minister said, noting that the main thing is to start these negotiations.