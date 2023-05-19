Hungary Ready To Provide Platform For Negotiations Between Moscow, Kiev - Szijjarto
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 12:50 PM
ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Hungary is ready to provide a platform for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti on Friday.
"I have offered at the very beginning of this war ” both to (Russian Foreign Minister) Sergey Lavrov and (Ukrainian presidential office's head) Andriy Yermak ” Hungary as a location for peace talks anytime.
This offer is still out there," Szijjarto said on the sidelines of the second EU-Central Asia Economic Forum in Almaty.
Hungary also supports China's peace plan for Ukraine, the minister said, noting that the main thing is to start these negotiations.