UrduPoint.com

Hungary Ready To Provide Platform For Negotiations Between Moscow, Kiev - Szijjarto

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Hungary Ready to Provide Platform for Negotiations Between Moscow, Kiev - Szijjarto

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Hungary is ready to provide a platform for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti on Friday.

"I have offered at the very beginning of this war ” both to (Russian Foreign Minister) Sergey Lavrov and (Ukrainian presidential office's head) Andriy Yermak ” Hungary as a location for peace talks anytime.

This offer is still out there," Szijjarto said on the sidelines of the second EU-Central Asia Economic Forum in Almaty.

Hungary also supports China's peace plan for Ukraine, the minister said, noting that the main thing is to start these negotiations.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China Almaty Hungary Asia

Recent Stories

MoFAIC and Burjeel Holdings sign MoU on provision ..

MoFAIC and Burjeel Holdings sign MoU on provision of healthcare services

23 minutes ago
 Imran Khan secures bail in three cases related to ..

Imran Khan secures bail in three cases related to violence on May 9

27 minutes ago
 realme Introduces a New Variant of its C-Series Ch ..

Realme Introduces a New Variant of its C-Series Champion realme C33 with 4GB + 6 ..

58 minutes ago
 OIC Seeks Enhanced Professional Content Based Medi ..

OIC Seeks Enhanced Professional Content Based Media Cooperation between Member S ..

1 hour ago
 Qawwali performance held at Canadian Parliament

Qawwali performance held at Canadian Parliament

2 hours ago
 PM to visit Radio Pakistan Peshawar today

PM to visit Radio Pakistan Peshawar today

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.