Hungary 'ready To Support' Dutch PM Rutte's NATO Bid: Orban
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 18, 2024 | 08:50 PM
Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday threw his support behind Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the next NATO secretary general, after earlier opposing his bid for the defence alliance's top job.
"Hungary is ready to support PM Rutte's bid for NATO secretary general," Orban posted on X after the two leaders met on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels.
Orban's backing removes a major hurdle for Rutte to take the helm of the trans-Atlantic alliance, leaving only Romanian President Klaus Iohannis as the sole other candidate.
Except for Romania, all other 31 NATO countries appear ready to give their support to Rutte, whose nomination requires consensus from all allies.
Orban said he gave the green light after getting a guarantee from Rutte that he would stick to a deal agreed by Orban with current NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg last week over NATO's plan to coordinate arms deliveries to Ukraine.
Under the deal, Budapest would "not block" plans for the alliance to play a bigger role in the arms shipments, but Hungary would not have to contribute to the initiative.
"Our next step this week was to ensure that this agreement can stand the test of time," Orban posted, along with a photo of him and Rutte shaking hands and a letter signed by Rutte.
Meanwhile, media reports in Slovakia, which had been sitting on the fence on Rutte's appointment, said Tuesday that President Peter Pellegrini had endorsed Rutte in return for help from the Dutch in securing air defence equipment.
NATO diplomats said they expect Romania's Iohannis to announce soon that he was withdrawing from the race, though there was still no formal word from Bucharest.
Rutte would likely assume office when Stoltenberg's term ends on October 1.
In the letter posted by Orban, Rutte also "took note" of critical remarks he made in 2021 of Orban's populist right-wing government that "have caused dissatisfaction in Hungary".
He pledged to "maintain unity and treat all allies with the same level of understanding and respect".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
More Stories From World
-
Kenya scraps most new tax hikes as hundreds protest25 seconds ago
-
Quake kills four, injures 120 in northeastern Iran: state media11 minutes ago
-
Diafat Al Madinah Association delivers over 1.7 million services during Hajj51 minutes ago
-
Indian national accused of plotting to kill Sikh leader appears in US court1 hour ago
-
Stock markets mostly rise on rate cut hopes1 hour ago
-
China's technology transfer empowers Pakistan Railways towards greater self-reliance2 hours ago
-
Tour de France to start in Barcelona in 20262 hours ago
-
Four dead, over a dozen missing as extreme weather hits China3 hours ago
-
Wales flanker Jac Morgan ruled out of South Africa, Australia Tests3 hours ago
-
Louis Vuitton kicks off fashion week with diplomatic style3 hours ago
-
13 killed as heavy rains pound Central America4 hours ago
-
Du Toit to captain weakened Springboks against Wales4 hours ago