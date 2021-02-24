UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary Receives 100,000 Doses Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Gov't

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Hungary Receives 100,000 Doses of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Gov't

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) A shipment of 100,000 doses of the Russian coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, arrived in Hungary earlier in the week, the country's government said Wednesday.

"A delivery of 100,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrived in Hungary late on Monday," the government said in a statement.

According to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, the vaccine was taken to the National Public Health Center.

"Speed is of the essence ... as advancing the inoculation plan by a single day would save the lives of 100-150 people," Szijjarto said, adding that the country is working to get all approved vaccines into the country as soon as possible.

As the European Union was struggling with its vaccination campaign, Budapest took initiative and unilaterally approved the use of Sputnik V, China's Sinopharm and the AstraZeneca vaccine, without waiting for a decision from the European Medicines Agency. Since then, the EMA has approved the AstraZeneca vaccine, while the authorization of Sinopharm and Sputnik V is pending.

Related Topics

Russia China European Union Budapest Hungary All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;AREA 2071&#039; hosts 11 Italian companies a ..

56 minutes ago

MoI discusses cooperation with Gambia, Jordan and ..

56 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Bangladeshi State Minister for ..

1 hour ago

HBL PSL to grow every year, says former Afghanista ..

1 minute ago

PSL 6 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United ..

1 hour ago

UAE to celebrate 60th Kuwaiti National Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.