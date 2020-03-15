Hungary Records First Coronavirus-Related Death - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The Hungarian government has confirmed the European country's first death related to the COVID-19 coronavirus disease, media said Sunday.

The government has published a situation report, saying the number of infections with the new coronavirus has reached 32.

Europe has been declared the world's new epicenter of the outbreak by the World Health Organization after the number of infections in China, where the virus emerged in December, began leveling out.