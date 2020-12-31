Hungary Refuses to Purchase COVID-19 Vaccine From Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Hungary refused to purchase coronavirus vaccines from Russia, and intends to buy vaccines through the EU supply mechanisms or directly from China, Reuters reported, citing the head of the Hungarian prime minister's office.

According to the agency, the reason for the refusal is insufficient vaccine production capacity.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing a statement by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, that Hungary had received 6,000 doses of Russian coronavirus vaccine.

In early December, Szijjarto announced that the country had received the first samples of Russian vaccineSputnik V . Then the minister noted that Hungarian doctors had received detailed information about the Russian vaccine, and also made sure that Sputnik V was being produced with latest technologies and in accordance with WHO protocols.