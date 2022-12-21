Hungary Registers Fourth Bird Flu Outbreak in Last 2 Months - Food Chain Safety Office

(@FahadShabbir)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The fourth outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza has been registered at a turkey farm in Hungary since November, the National food Chain Safety Office (NEBIH) said on Tuesday.

"Increasing mortality and decreasing animal water and feed consumption at a farm raising 25,512 turkeys in the town of Nadudvar in the Hajdu-Bihar county have drawn the attention of a zootechnician to the possible occurrence of avian influenza. The office's laboratory has eventually confirmed the presence of a subvariant of the H5N1 virus in the flock," the office said on the website.

Specialists on animal health have begun culling the infected flock, the office said, adding that a quarantine zone within a radius of three kilometers (1.9 miles) and a surveillance zone within a radius of ten kilometers around the farm were introduced. The Hungarian authorities have also informed partner states of the bird flu outbreak.

Since November, avian influenza outbreaks have been recorded in Hungary's Bacs-Kiskun, Csongrad-Csanad, and Bekes counties.