Hungary Reports 111 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Climbs To 1,763 - Authorities
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 01:14 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Hungary has confirmed 111 new cases of the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people infected with COVID-19 reached 1,763, the office of Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
Hungary has registered 14 deaths over the past day, and the coronavirus-related death toll reached 156. The number of recoveries rose from 199 to 207, according to the prime minister's office.
Hungary has declared a state of emergency in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19 and restricted the movement of people across the country. On Thursday, the restriction was extended for one more week starting from Saturday.