Hungary Reports 111 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Climbs To 1,763 - Authorities

Fri 17th April 2020 | 01:14 PM

Hungary Reports 111 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Climbs to 1,763 - Authorities

Hungary has confirmed 111 new cases of the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people infected with COVID-19 reached 1,763, the office of Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday

Hungary has confirmed 111 new cases of the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people infected with COVID-19 reached 1,763, the office of Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

Hungary has registered 14 deaths over the past day, and the coronavirus-related death toll reached 156. The number of recoveries rose from 199 to 207, according to the prime minister's office.

Hungary has declared a state of emergency in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19 and restricted the movement of people across the country. On Thursday, the restriction was extended for one more week starting from Saturday.

