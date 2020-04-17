Hungary Reports 111 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Climbs to 1,763 - Authorities

Hungary has confirmed 111 new cases of the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people infected with COVID-19 reached 1,763, the office of Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Hungary has confirmed 111 new cases of the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people infected with COVID-19 reached 1,763, the office of Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

Hungary has registered 14 deaths over the past day, and the coronavirus-related death toll reached 156. The number of recoveries rose from 199 to 207, according to the prime minister's office.

Hungary has declared a state of emergency in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19 and restricted the movement of people across the country. On Thursday, the restriction was extended for one more week starting from Saturday.