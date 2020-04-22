UrduPoint.com
Hungary Reports 70 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Climbs to 2,168 - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Hungary has confirmed 70 new cases of the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people infected with COVID-19 has reached 2,168, the office of Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.

According to the data, a total of 295 patients with coronavirus have recovered, while 225 have died of the disease.

On Tuesday, the Budapest mayor said that starting on Wednesday, wearing face masks or other protection means would be mandatory for all residents of the capital in public places, including in stores and during taxi trips.

Hungary has declared a state of emergency and restricted the movement of people across the country in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The authorities of neighboring Austria have so far registered 510 coronavirus-related deaths and 14,925 cases of the infection.

On Tuesday, the authorities reported about 491 fatalities.

According to the country's Interior Ministry, 52 new COVID-19 cases and 357 recoveries have been registered over the past 24 hours.

Last week, Austria launched a step-by-step cancellation of the restrictive measures introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic. Small shops have been allowed to reopen if they ensure that customers keep a safe distance and wear masks.

Current restrictions on leaving home will remain in place until the end of April. All other stores, as well as the service sector, will begin to open on May 1. Restaurants in the republic will resume working on May 15, while large-scale public events will remain banned at least until the end of August.

