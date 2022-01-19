UrduPoint.com

Hungary Reports Record Daily COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2022 | 06:38 PM

Hungary reports record daily COVID-19 cases

Hungary on Wednesday reported a record of 14,890 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour span, raising the national total to 1,369,974

BUDAPEST, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Hungary on Wednesday reported a record of 14,890 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour span, raising the national total to 1,369,974.

In the past 24 hours, 85 people died from the disease, taking the toll to 40,686 in the country, while 1,181,715 have recovered. Currently, 2,645 people are hospitalized, including 208 on ventilators, figures from the government's corona-virus information website showed.

The previous record of 12,637 daily infections was registered on Nov. 24. However, at that time, the number of patients being treated in hospitals was much higher: 6,840, including 644 on ventilators.

The figures seem to concur with the expectations of Hungarian health officials, who assumed a big surge in the number of infections but a much milder increase in the number of severe cases needing hospital care.

To date, more than 6.32 million people in Hungary have received at least the first shot of a vaccine, while over 6.06 million had two jabs. Some 3.43 million got their booster shot, according to the website. The Hungarian government has also started administering the fourth vaccine dose.

Related Topics

Died Hungary From Government Million

Recent Stories

China's central SOEs report solid profit growth in ..

China's central SOEs report solid profit growth in 2021

1 minute ago
 Prices of essential commodities re-fixed in distri ..

Prices of essential commodities re-fixed in district

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court rejects appeals against tax on metha ..

Supreme Court rejects appeals against tax on methanol

1 minute ago
 SSP for improving ITP performance

SSP for improving ITP performance

1 minute ago
 UK's Johnson Announces End of COVID-19 Measures in ..

UK's Johnson Announces End of COVID-19 Measures in England

4 minutes ago
 Supporters of Poroshenko On Their Way to Zelenskyy ..

Supporters of Poroshenko On Their Way to Zelenskyy's Office

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.