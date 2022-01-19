Hungary reports record daily COVID-19 cases

Hungary on Wednesday reported a record of 14,890 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour span, raising the national total to 1,369,974

BUDAPEST, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Hungary on Wednesday reported a record of 14,890 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour span, raising the national total to 1,369,974.

In the past 24 hours, 85 people died from the disease, taking the toll to 40,686 in the country, while 1,181,715 have recovered. Currently, 2,645 people are hospitalized, including 208 on ventilators, figures from the government's corona-virus information website showed.

The previous record of 12,637 daily infections was registered on Nov. 24. However, at that time, the number of patients being treated in hospitals was much higher: 6,840, including 644 on ventilators.

The figures seem to concur with the expectations of Hungarian health officials, who assumed a big surge in the number of infections but a much milder increase in the number of severe cases needing hospital care.

To date, more than 6.32 million people in Hungary have received at least the first shot of a vaccine, while over 6.06 million had two jabs. Some 3.43 million got their booster shot, according to the website. The Hungarian government has also started administering the fourth vaccine dose.