Hungary Resumes Air Traffic With UK - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Hungary will on Wednesday resume air traffic with the United Kingdom, which was suspended in the wake of the discovery of the new COVID-19 strain there, Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said.

Hungary banned flights from the UK on December 22. Initially, the restriction was planned to remain in force until February 8.

"On January 6, Hungarian airports will be reopened for flights arriving from Great Britain and Northern Ireland," Kovacs wrote on its Twitter account.

On December 14, the UK announced that a new coronavirus strain was detected in the country, with the new variant being 70 percent more transmissible. After the news emerged, many countries suspended travel to and from the UK. However, Belgium, Bulgaria, Estonia and France have since announced the resumption of air traffic with the UK.