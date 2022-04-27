UrduPoint.com

Hungary Risks Funding Cut As EU Initiates Rule Of Law Procedure

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2022 | 04:47 PM

Hungary risks funding cut as EU initiates rule of law procedure

The EU's executive on Wednesday initiated against Hungary a never-before-used procedure that could see Budapest stripped of funding for flouting democratic standards

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :The EU's executive on Wednesday initiated against Hungary a never-before-used procedure that could see Budapest stripped of funding for flouting democratic standards.

The move comes just over three weeks after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban won re-election with an overwhelming majority.

The nationalist is frequently accused in Brussels of backsliding on democratic norms.

EU budget commissioner Johannes Hahn was given the greenlight to send a "written notification" to Hungary's government triggering the start of the rule of law mechanism, European Commission vice president Margaritis Schinas said.

A senior EU official said the move represented the "very first formal step" in the lengthy procedure and that Hungary would have two months to respond once it received the letter.

Overall the back-and-forth with Budapest could take nine months and any potential cuts to Hungary's EU funding would need to be endorsed by a super-majority of the bloc's 27 member states.

Brussels has repeatedly clashed with Hungary over its public procurement system, conflict of interests and corruption.

The conditionality mechanism was created in 2020, after a summit at the height of the coronavirus pandemic that agreed common borrowing to build an 800-billion-euro ($900 billion) pile of grants and loans for EU countries to recover.

Budget hawks, including Austria and the Netherlands, demanded the conditionality mechanism to put guard rails around the spending of taxpayers' money.

Hungary and Poland challenged the new procedure in the EU's top court. But, in February, the European Court of Justice gave the go ahead for its use, saying the European Union "must be able to defend those values".

The commission was under pressure from the European Parliament to apply the conditionality mechanism against Poland and Hungary. The legislature launched legal action to make the commission act.

"EU Commission has triggered the rule of law mechanism against Hungary," tweeted Green MEP Daniel Freund.

"Soon the funding for Orban's corrupt autocracy will run dry. FINALLY!!"The use of the mechanism adds to a long list of other procedures the commission has taken over concerns against Hungary and Poland.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Parliament Budget European Union Brussels Budapest Austria Poland Netherlands Hungary Money February 2020 From Government Top Billion Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

European stocks, oil prices rise but euro hits 5-y ..

European stocks, oil prices rise but euro hits 5-year dollar low

3 minutes ago
 ANF recovers over 81 kgs narcotics; arrests two

ANF recovers over 81 kgs narcotics; arrests two

3 minutes ago
 DC Khyber bans display, carrying of weapons, toy g ..

DC Khyber bans display, carrying of weapons, toy guns

3 minutes ago
 Present govt does not believe in restrictions on m ..

Present govt does not believe in restrictions on media freedom, controversial PM ..

3 minutes ago
 Roya Samim represents Afghanistan in cricket match

Roya Samim represents Afghanistan in cricket match

16 minutes ago
 KP cabinet approves to continue Sehat Card on perm ..

KP cabinet approves to continue Sehat Card on permanent basis

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.