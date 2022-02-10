UrduPoint.com

Hungary Rules Out Hosting Additional Troops Amid Ukraine Crisis - Top Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Hungary Rules Out Hosting Additional Troops Amid Ukraine Crisis - Top Diplomat

Hungary will not allow the deployment of additional forces on its territory as the national army is capable of providing national security amid tensions around Ukraine, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Hungary will not allow the deployment of additional forces on its territory as the national army is capable of providing national security amid tensions around Ukraine, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"No, we have not agreed to that and we will not agree because we have already NATO's troops on the territory of the country, which is the Hungarian army and the Hungarian armed forces, (they) are in the proper shape to guarantee the security of the country. So we don't need additional troops on the territory of Hungary," Szijjarto told the Euronews media outlet late on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said that Washington will temporarily deploy additional US troops in Eastern Europe due to the Ukrainian crisis.

In particular, a 1,000-member squadron would be moved from Germany to Romania to join the 900 US soldiers already present in the country. The first 100 US soldiers have already arrived in Romania as part of the deployment on Tuesday. Another 1,700 troops are due to be stationed in Poland.

Moscow has repeatedly dismissed Western allegations of its intention to invade Ukraine with troops it has allegedly been amassing near the common border, adding that Western information "hysteria" seems to be a cover for Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk agreements on the conflict in the breakaway region of Donbas.

In addition, Russia has expressed concern over NATO's activities near its borders, which it deems to be a threat to national security, as well as military assistance to Ukraine by Western nations.

Related Topics

NATO Army Ukraine Russia Europe Washington Germany Minsk Kiev Poland Romania Hungary Border Media From

Recent Stories

Moscow Invited France to Mutually Recognize COVID ..

Moscow Invited France to Mutually Recognize COVID Vaccines, But to No Avail - Am ..

16 seconds ago
 Indonesia to Purchase 42 Rafale Aircraft From Fran ..

Indonesia to Purchase 42 Rafale Aircraft From France - French Defense Ministry

1 minute ago
 Austria's Johannes Strolz wins men's Olympic alpin ..

Austria's Johannes Strolz wins men's Olympic alpine combined

1 minute ago
 Moscow Has No Plans to Mediate India-China Talks o ..

Moscow Has No Plans to Mediate India-China Talks on Ladakh - Russian Ambassador ..

1 minute ago
 Grotheer refuses to dream of Olympic gold despite ..

Grotheer refuses to dream of Olympic gold despite 'brilliant' display

1 minute ago
 Indonesia signs deal with France to buy 6 Rafale w ..

Indonesia signs deal with France to buy 6 Rafale warplanes

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>