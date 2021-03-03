UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary Ruling Party To Leave European Centre-right Group: Media

Sumaira FH 48 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 04:24 PM

Hungary ruling party to leave European centre-right group: media

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling right-wing Fidesz party will leave the conservative European People's Party (EPP) grouping in the European Parliament Wednesday, according to Hungarian media reports

Budapest (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling right-wing Fidesz party will leave the conservative European People's Party (EPP) grouping in the European Parliament Wednesday, according to Hungarian media reports.

"Fidesz is leaving the European People's Party group in the European Parliament today," the pro-Orban Origo.hu news-site wrote Wednesday.

According to Origo, the party will announce the move later Wednesday.

Fidesz did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation by AFP.

The EPP, which brings together Europe's main centre-right parties, is the biggest single voting bloc in the European Parliament and the party of both Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The move would follow a letter sent by Orban to EPP group leader Manfred Weber Sunday threatening to leave the group if a vote on a change in its internal rules about suspension scheduled for Wednesday is passed.

The proposed rule changes that would allow the group to penalise an entire member party, rather than just a single MEP, were "tailor-made to punish Fidesz," Orban wrote.

"The message is clear and duly noted. If Fidesz is not welcome, we do not feel compelled to stay in the group," he said.

The departure of the Fidesz group would end years of rancour between EPP parties over whether to kick out Orban's party or keep its MEPs on board in the centre-right grouping to avoid them siding with eurosceptic populists.

The EPP already sanctioned Fidesz in 2019 because of a government poster campaign accusing former European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker and liberal US billionaire George Soros -- Orban's bete noire -- of plotting to flood Europe with migrants.

The EPP sent a delegation to produce an internal report assessing the future membership of Fidesz, a move resented by Orban who said the party would make its own decision on its future.

The vote on changing the suspension rules comes after the EPP sanctioned Fidesz European Parliament group leader Tamas Deutsch for a comment comparing remarks by Weber to the slogans of the Gestapo and Hungary's communist-era secret police.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Flood Europe Parliament Vote Germany George Hungary Angela Merkel Sunday 2019 Media Government

Recent Stories

Amazon Prime apologizes from Hindus over Tandav co ..

11 minutes ago

Consultative workshop held on antimicrobial resist ..

2 minutes ago

Study tour of differently abled children

2 minutes ago

ISS Leaks May Be Caused by Metal Fatigue, Micromet ..

2 minutes ago

Brussels wants EU deficit rules suspended until 20 ..

2 minutes ago

6.3-magnitude earthquake hits central Greece

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.