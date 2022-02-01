UrduPoint.com

Hungary, Russia Adopt Joint Plans For Cooperation In Various Sectors - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Hungary, Russia Adopt Joint Plans for Cooperation in Various Sectors - Foreign Minister

Hungary and Russia adopted joint plans for cooperation in the fields of energy, industry, healthcare, food, space exploration, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Hungary and Russia adopted joint plans for cooperation in the fields of energy, industry, healthcare, food, space exploration, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The negotiations between the foreign ministers of Hungary and Russia took place earlier in the day and lasted about an hour and a half.

"Following the meeting of the foreign ministers, it became clear that the Russian government is ready to continue good cooperation. We adopted joint plans for the next year on energy, industry, food, space exploration, healthcare.

This cooperation will benefit the Hungarian economy and Hungarian interests in general," Szijjarto said in a video published on his Facebook.

He noted that the Hungarian delegation had arrived in Moscow "to strengthen the dialogue between the Western allies and Russia."

A wave of serious negotiations has begun, which includes talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

"This is good news, it inspires hope that the existing tension can be reduced. We hope that the negotiations between East and West will now receive a new boost," Szijjarto said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Facebook Vladimir Putin Hungary Government Industry

Recent Stories

Afghan Commercial Attache calls on VP Pak-Afghan J ..

Afghan Commercial Attache calls on VP Pak-Afghan JCC&I

12 seconds ago
 Five dead in Niger gold mine collapse

Five dead in Niger gold mine collapse

13 seconds ago
 Junior National Tennis Championship Finals on Wedn ..

Junior National Tennis Championship Finals on Wednesday

15 seconds ago
 UN Rights Office Concerned About Disappearance of ..

UN Rights Office Concerned About Disappearance of 6 in Kabul After Women's Right ..

18 seconds ago
 Haiti floods kill at least three

Haiti floods kill at least three

3 minutes ago
 Study reveals Covid exposure possible outside home ..

Study reveals Covid exposure possible outside home isolation

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>