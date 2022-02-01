Hungary, Russia Adopt Joint Plans for Cooperation in Various Sectors - Foreign Minister

Hungary and Russia adopted joint plans for cooperation in the fields of energy, industry, healthcare, food, space exploration, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

The negotiations between the foreign ministers of Hungary and Russia took place earlier in the day and lasted about an hour and a half.

"Following the meeting of the foreign ministers, it became clear that the Russian government is ready to continue good cooperation. We adopted joint plans for the next year on energy, industry, food, space exploration, healthcare.

This cooperation will benefit the Hungarian economy and Hungarian interests in general," Szijjarto said in a video published on his Facebook.

He noted that the Hungarian delegation had arrived in Moscow "to strengthen the dialogue between the Western allies and Russia."

A wave of serious negotiations has begun, which includes talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

"This is good news, it inspires hope that the existing tension can be reduced. We hope that the negotiations between East and West will now receive a new boost," Szijjarto said.