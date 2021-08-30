Hungary, Russia Agree on Long-Term Gas Deal - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Hungary and Russia have agreed on a long-term gas deal, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Szijjarto and Gazprom Head Alexey Miller discussed gas deliveries to Hungary during a meeting in Saint Petersburg on Monday.

The Hungarian minister said that Budapest will purchase 4.5 billion cubic meters (158 billion cubic feet) of gas annually, including 3.5 billion via Serbia and one billion via Austria, according to Bloomberg. Supplies under the new contract will begin on October 1. Szijjarto also said that the contract itself will be signed in late September.