UrduPoint.com

Hungary, Russia Discuss Progress On Construction Of Paks NPP - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2022 | 08:48 PM

Hungary, Russia Discuss Progress on Construction of Paks NPP - Foreign Minister

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday, following talks with Russian state atomic agency Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev, that the construction of the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP) is going well and the process of applying for the licenses required for the construction of new units continues

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday, following talks with Russian state atomic agency Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev, that the construction of the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP) is going well and the process of applying for the licenses required for the construction of new units continues.

"The head of Rosatom and I take every opportunity to negotiate, because this is a very complex process, we need to be in touch all the time. Today we discussed the progress on investments. The turn has come for the preliminary security protocol associated with the general construction license. The company Paks-2 submitted to the Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority. We hope we receive this permission in four months.

The construction of the fifth block is going well so far, five meters of soil have already been excavated, the next step is to apply for permission to completely excavate the soil," Szijjarto said on social media.

The Hungarian minister also noted that the construction of reactor buildings for new units of the Paks NPP continues in Russia.

"So far, there is good progress on the investments, but negotiations must be constantly conducted, because for the construction of a nuclear power plant, several thousand applications for permits must be submitted and several thousand times it must be confirmed that during the construction of a nuclear power plant everything meets the strictest European safety requirements," Szijjarto added.

Related Topics

Russia Social Media Nuclear Company Progress All

Recent Stories

Russian Agriculture Ministry Expects Agricultural ..

Russian Agriculture Ministry Expects Agricultural Exports to Reach $40Bln This Y ..

35 seconds ago
 Brent Crude Dips Below $83 Per Barrel First Time S ..

Brent Crude Dips Below $83 Per Barrel First Time Since September 27

36 seconds ago
 The tools Uganda is using to fight Ebola outbreak

The tools Uganda is using to fight Ebola outbreak

38 seconds ago
 Indonesia Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 62 - Disa ..

Indonesia Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 62 - Disaster Countermeasure Agency

44 seconds ago
 Italy's Foreign Minister Talks Importance of Diplo ..

Italy's Foreign Minister Talks Importance of Diplomacy on Ukraine With Chinese C ..

4 minutes ago
 182 constables promoted

182 constables promoted

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.