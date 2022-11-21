Hungary, Russia Discuss Progress on Construction of Paks NPP - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday, following talks with Russian state atomic agency Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev, that the construction of the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP) is going well and the process of applying for the licenses required for the construction of new units continues.

"The head of Rosatom and I take every opportunity to negotiate, because this is a very complex process, we need to be in touch all the time. Today we discussed the progress on investments. The turn has come for the preliminary security protocol associated with the general construction license. The company Paks-2 submitted to the Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority. We hope we receive this permission in four months.

The construction of the fifth block is going well so far, five meters of soil have already been excavated, the next step is to apply for permission to completely excavate the soil," Szijjarto said on social media.

The Hungarian minister also noted that the construction of reactor buildings for new units of the Paks NPP continues in Russia.

"So far, there is good progress on the investments, but negotiations must be constantly conducted, because for the construction of a nuclear power plant, several thousand applications for permits must be submitted and several thousand times it must be confirmed that during the construction of a nuclear power plant everything meets the strictest European safety requirements," Szijjarto added.