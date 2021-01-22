Hungary, Russia Sign Agreement on Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine Deliveries - Szijjarto

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Hungary and Russia have signed an agreement on Russia's coronavirus vaccine deliveries, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

"Speeding up vaccination is a national priority.

Due to slow deliveries of the vaccine, we were forced to look for a new source to secure quick deliveries of a reliable vaccine. It is a great honor and pleasure for me to announce that we signed an agreement today, under which Russia will deliver the vaccine to the Hungarian territory in three stages," Szijjarto said after talks with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko in Moscow.

Quick vaccination will save many lives of the Hungarian citizens, the foreign minister continued.