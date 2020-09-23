UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary Says EU Borders Must 'remain Sealed'

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:59 PM

Hungary says EU borders must 'remain sealed'

Hungary's hardline anti-immigration government said Wednesday that the EU's borders must "remain sealed" after the 27-nation bloc unveiled its latest asylum reform plan including a "compulsory solidarity mechanism".

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Hungary's hardline anti-immigration government said Wednesday that the EU's borders must "remain sealed" after the 27-nation bloc unveiled its latest asylum reform plan including a "compulsory solidarity mechanism".

"Since 2015, the stance of the Hungarian Government on migration has been clear and unchanged," government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said in a Twitter post.

"While Hungary does not support obligatory distribution, it does defend joint borders. And we expect to receive the same amount of support as other Schengen states protecting those external borders," Kovacs said.

"We must ensure that the external borders of the EU and the Schengen Area remain perfectly sealed along all sections," he said.

Since Europe's migration crisis in 2015 Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has erected heavily guarded fences along its borders with Serbia and Croatia, and refused to accept EU mandatory relocation quotas of refugees from elsewhere in the bloc.

Budapest also built so-called border "transit zone" camps for asylum-seekers that were described as "unlawful detention" by Europe's top court earlier this year.

Budapest closed the camps soon after that court decision, but Kovacs said Wednesday that to protect the EU's external borders, Brussels should set up "external hotspots" to process asylum claims.

The EU's New Pact on Migration and Asylum proposes greater efficiency in the return of migrants who are denied asylum in Europe to their countries of origin.

"We need to focus more on returns and that's why you can see our package today has new initiatives when it comes to be more effective on returns," said European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson.

Austria, which like Hungary has favoured a restrictionist immigration policy under recent governments led by Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, gave the Commission's plans a mixed reception.

"In its proposal, the Commission has already moved a lot in our direction -- especially in the areas of repatriations, protection of external borders and co-operation with third countries," Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said in a statement.

"However, what's clear for us is that the distribution of migrants in the EU has failed and makes no sense.

"Introducing distribution (of migrants) through the back door must not be allowed to happen," Nehammer added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Interior Minister Twitter Brussels Same Serbia Croatia Hungary Border 2015 Post All From Government Refugee Top Court

Recent Stories

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

60 minutes ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

1 hour ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

1 hour ago

Indian official lists five areas of engagement wit ..

2 hours ago

GreenFactory Emirates: The largest indoor farm in ..

2 hours ago

UAE banks availed AED44.72 bn of TESS liquidity fa ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.