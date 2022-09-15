UrduPoint.com

Hungary Says EU Parliament Should Solve Problems Instead Of Making False Accusations

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday that the European Parliament should deal with real problems of the European Union, such as the ongoing energy crisis, instead of repeating "false accusations" against Budapest about violations of European values

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday that the European Parliament should deal with real problems of the European Union, such as the ongoing energy crisis, instead of repeating "false accusations" against Budapest about violations of European values.

Earlier in the day, the EU parliament voted in favor of a report calling for the European Council's decision to recognize the existence of a "clear risk" of Hungary breaching EU values. European lawmakers voiced concerns over the functioning of the Hungarian constitutional and electoral systems, independence of the judiciary, corruption, and Budapest's observance of human rights. The parliament recommended reducing funding for Hungary as part of the economic recovery plan.

"Well-paid representatives of the European Parliament would do better if they dealt with real European problems, for example, helping people and the European economy after energy prices tripled or quadrupled because of sanctions. They'd better look for a way for Europe to get out from recession, high inflation and high energy prices," Szijjarto said during his address to the EU parliament and the country's citizens, as broadcast on social media.

According to the Hungarian top diplomat, European lawmakers should focus on dealing with all these topical issues instead of "repeating all sorts of false accusations" against Budapest.

"I consider this questioning the effectiveness of democracy in our country a gross insult to Hungarian citizens. The people of Hungary have clearly decided what future they want for the country during four elections in a row," Szijjarto said, adding that Hungarian citizens had a constitutional right to decide their own fate.

The process against Budapest was launched by the EU four years ago in response to the country's alleged alienation from EU values and was revitalized in April amid continuous claims about Hungary's democratic backsliding. The European Parliament and various non-government organizations have been accusing the Hungarian government of high corruption, constant abuse of power and numerous violations of human rights, including freedom of expression, religion, association, the right to equal treatment and the rights of persons belonging to minorities. The Hungarian authorities have repeatedly denied all the allegations.

