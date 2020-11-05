Hungary says EU rule-of-law deal 'unacceptable'

Hungary blasted Thursday a provisional EU deal to link the bloc's long-term budget to a mechanism requiring countries to uphold Europe's democracy rules as "unacceptable".

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Hungary blasted Thursday a provisional EU deal to link the bloc's long-term budget to a mechanism requiring countries to uphold Europe's democracy rules as "unacceptable".

"It is unacceptable that the European Parliament will not stop politically and ideologically blackmailing Hungary," Justice Minister Judit Varga said of the accord between the EU Parliament and the bloc's member states.