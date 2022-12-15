Hungary Says Oil Imports From Qatar, Oman Not Meaning Rejection of Contracts With Russia

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Agreements with Qatar and Oman on the supply of oil and gas to Hungary do not mean the rejection of contracts with Russia, but are aimed at diversification, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

"When Hungary talks about diversification, we do not mean closing some sources and turning to others. The very definition of diversification is to be able to buy energy from as many sources as possible ... And oil from Oman is also a real opportunity in the subsequent period. As many sources as possible, as many routes as possible ” this is our goal," Szijjarto said at a press conference with his Omani counterpart.

Negotiations are already underway between Hungarian and Omani partners at the level of specialists and enterprises on the possible start of importing oil and natural gas from Oman, the minister added.

Szijjarto also recalled that during his visit to Doha on Wednesday, Hungary and Qatar concluded an agreement under which the energy companies of the two countries can start negotiations on the supply of liquefied natural gas to Hungary in about three years.