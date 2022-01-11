Hungary's figurehead President Janos Ader has announced that the country will have its next general election on April 3, government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Hungary's figurehead President Janos Ader has announced that the country will have its next general election on April 3, government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said on Tuesday.

"President of Hungary Janos Ader has announced that the general parliamentary elections will be held on Sunday, April 3, 2022," Kovacs tweeted.

Hungary held its last parliamentary elections in April of 2018. The ruling conservative coalition of Fidesz and Christian Democratic People's Party managed to win 49.6% of the vote, gaining 133 seats in the 199-seat legislature. After the election, the parliament reelected Viktor Orban as the prime minister, making it his fourth term in office.