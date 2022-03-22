UrduPoint.com

Hungary Scrambles Fighter Jets As Sky Violated By Plane From Ukraine - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published March 22, 2022 | 05:38 PM

Hungary Scrambles Fighter Jets as Sky Violated by Plane From Ukraine - Reports

Hungary raised fighter jets on Monday to intercept an unidentified aircraft that crossed the country's airspace from Ukraine, Hungarian media reported on Tuesday, citing the country's defense ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Hungary raised fighter jets on Monday to intercept an unidentified aircraft that crossed the country's airspace from Ukraine, Hungarian media reported on Tuesday, citing the country's defense ministry.

According to the Hungary Today media outlet, Gripen fighters were lifted up to track the unidentified aircraft that was spotted crossing the Hungarian sky border in the east and then heading toward Slovakia. After having patrolled the area, fighters returned to the base, the report read.

It was the third time when Hungarian jets were alerted since Saturday, the outlet added.

