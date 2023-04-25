Hungary Seeks Ban on Ukrainian Grain Imports Until End of 2023 - Agriculture Minister

Hungary, together with five other European countries, have urged the European Commission to prolong the proposed ban on the imports of Ukrainian agricultural products into the European Union until the end of 2023, Hungarian Minister of Agriculture Istvan Nagy said on Tuesday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Hungary, together with five other European countries, have urged the European Commission to prolong the proposed ban on the imports of Ukrainian agricultural products into the European Union until the end of 2023, Hungarian Minister of Agriculture Istvan Nagy said on Tuesday.

"Together with five other border states, we are trying to persuade the European Commission to find a solution for the predicament of Eastern European farmers at the European level. For this purpose, we would like the European Commission to accept our imports prohibition measures, and we would like to keep them in action until the end of this year, so that our farmers could harvest and store the crops," he said on a video posted on social media.

Nagy added that the farmers of all European Union countries, including Hungary, must receive financial aid from the European Commission to make up for their losses caused by the influx of Ukrainian agricultural products on the European markets.

"I will also suggest that the European Commission provides support for covering the costs of land transit of Ukrainian food products to third countries. This would help the Ukrainian grain to really get to the places where it is needed and not to cause any trouble on the markets of the European Union's border states," he said.

Nagy said on April 17 that in addition to grain, Ukraine has used its temporary duty-free arrangement with the EU to export honey, poultry and eggs, displacing Hungarian products from its regular markets.

On April 20, Brussels proposed a mechanism to stop imports of Ukrainian grain, corn, sunflower seeds and rapeseed into the EU until June 5.

On April 15, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine. Slovakia followed suit on April 17 and Bulgaria on April 19.