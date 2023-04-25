UrduPoint.com

Hungary Seeks Ban On Ukrainian Grain Imports Until End Of 2023 - Agriculture Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Hungary Seeks Ban on Ukrainian Grain Imports Until End of 2023 - Agriculture Minister

Hungary, together with five other European countries, have urged the European Commission to prolong the proposed ban on the imports of Ukrainian agricultural products into the European Union until the end of 2023, Hungarian Minister of Agriculture Istvan Nagy said on Tuesday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Hungary, together with five other European countries, have urged the European Commission to prolong the proposed ban on the imports of Ukrainian agricultural products into the European Union until the end of 2023, Hungarian Minister of Agriculture Istvan Nagy said on Tuesday.

"Together with five other border states, we are trying to persuade the European Commission to find a solution for the predicament of Eastern European farmers at the European level. For this purpose, we would like the European Commission to accept our imports prohibition measures, and we would like to keep them in action until the end of this year, so that our farmers could harvest and store the crops," he said on a video posted on social media.

Nagy added that the farmers of all European Union countries, including Hungary, must receive financial aid from the European Commission to make up for their losses caused by the influx of Ukrainian agricultural products on the European markets.

"I will also suggest that the European Commission provides support for covering the costs of land transit of Ukrainian food products to third countries. This would help the Ukrainian grain to really get to the places where it is needed and not to cause any trouble on the markets of the European Union's border states," he said.

Nagy said on April 17 that in addition to grain, Ukraine has used its temporary duty-free arrangement with the EU to export honey, poultry and eggs, displacing Hungarian products from its regular markets.

On April 20, Brussels proposed a mechanism to stop imports of Ukrainian grain, corn, sunflower seeds and rapeseed into the EU until June 5.

On April 15, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine. Slovakia followed suit on April 17 and Bulgaria on April 19.

Related Topics

Ukraine Social Media Agriculture European Union Brussels Bulgaria Poland Slovakia Hungary April June Border Market All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Public Libraries hosts 23 creative and edu ..

Sharjah Public Libraries hosts 23 creative and educational events in April

3 minutes ago
 Ziaullah Langu condemns attack on Swat CTD police ..

Ziaullah Langu condemns attack on Swat CTD police station

11 minutes ago
 Al Marar urges UN Security Council to peacefully r ..

Al Marar urges UN Security Council to peacefully resolve conflicts by promoting ..

18 minutes ago
 Israel Envoy to UN Says Walked Out of UNSC Meeting ..

Israel Envoy to UN Says Walked Out of UNSC Meeting on Palestine Because of 'Extr ..

3 minutes ago
 Health Canada Proposes Restricting Food, Beverage ..

Health Canada Proposes Restricting Food, Beverage Advertising to Children on Dig ..

3 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1.4 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.4 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.