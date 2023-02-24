Hungary Seeks Lifting of EU Sanctions Against 9 Russians From Business Circles - Szijjarto

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Hungary seeks lifting of EU sanctions against nine Russians representing the country's business community, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"Nine persons altogether, whom we suggested to be taken off," Szijjarto said, noting that these are "people who are in business life.

"

This applies to people, about whom Hungary "received information from certain Central Asian countries, Turkic countries, that they are carrying out very important investments in their countries, that they are very responsible citizens of the business community there," the minister added.

"And these countries simply do not understand why they should not be able to work together with these people. So that's why we thought it would be more fair to take them off from the sanction list if there's no real legal reason for them to be on the list," Szijjarto said.