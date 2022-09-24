UrduPoint.com

Hungary Sees Preventing NATO-Russian Conflict As Top Priority - Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Hungary views preventing a direct conflict between NATO and Russia as a topmost priority, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"Well, when you ask me what's the most important duty now, exactly this: To avoid any kind of direct conflict between NATO and Russia because this would lead to somewhere neither of us wanna go," Szijjarto said. "Whenever we are sitting together with NATO colleagues this is always our number one issue - to avoid a conflict between NATO and Russia."

