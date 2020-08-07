UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary Sends Technical Experts To Mitigate Consequences Of Beirut Blast - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 11:34 PM

Hungary Sends Technical Experts to Mitigate Consequences of Beirut Blast - Reports

Hungary has sent a group of technical experts to Beirut to help it deal with the consequences of the devastating port explosion, the Hungary Today newspaper reported on Friday, citing Gergely Gulyas, the head of the prime minister's office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Hungary has sent a group of technical experts to Beirut to help it deal with the consequences of the devastating port explosion, the Hungary Today newspaper reported on Friday, citing Gergely Gulyas, the head of the prime minister's office.

According to Gulyas, the Lebanese government requested assistance on Wednesday night and the team departed from Hungary on the following day.

Hungary, whose embassy premises in the Lebanese capital were damaged by the blast, has also donated 1 million Euros ($1.1 million) of humanitarian aid to Lebanon to help with reconstruction efforts.�

Beirut was severely hit by the massive explosion late on August 4, with over 150 people killed and some 5,000 others injured, according to the latest data provided by the country's Health Ministry. Many countries and international organizations have offered assistance to Lebanon in the wake of the tragedy.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Beirut Lebanon Hungary August From Government Million

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

2 hours ago

Karachi police 'mistakenly' kills citizen

2 minutes ago

Diamer Bhasha Dam to usher in new era of prosperit ..

2 minutes ago

Saifullah Nyazee lauds Punjab's measures against C ..

2 minutes ago

Ex-Belarusian Presidential Candidate Tsepkalo Arri ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.