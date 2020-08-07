Hungary Sends Technical Experts to Mitigate Consequences of Beirut Blast - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Hungary has sent a group of technical experts to Beirut to help it deal with the consequences of the devastating port explosion, the Hungary Today newspaper reported on Friday, citing Gergely Gulyas, the head of the prime minister's office.

According to Gulyas, the Lebanese government requested assistance on Wednesday night and the team departed from Hungary on the following day.

Hungary, whose embassy premises in the Lebanese capital were damaged by the blast, has also donated 1 million Euros ($1.1 million) of humanitarian aid to Lebanon to help with reconstruction efforts.�

Beirut was severely hit by the massive explosion late on August 4, with over 150 people killed and some 5,000 others injured, according to the latest data provided by the country's Health Ministry. Many countries and international organizations have offered assistance to Lebanon in the wake of the tragedy.