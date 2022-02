Hungary slams EU court decision on rule-of-law conditionality mg-jza/jv

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hungary on Wednesday slammed a top EU court decision on rule-of-law conditionality, saying it was a "political decision."

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Hungary on Wednesday slammed a top EU court decision on rule-of-law conditionality, saying it was a "political decision.""The decision is living evidence that Brussels is abusing its power," Justice Minister Judit Varga said in a Facebook post.