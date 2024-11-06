Open Menu

Hungary, Slovakia Leaders Hail 'much Needed' Trump Victory

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2024 | 09:56 PM

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday hailed Donald Trump's win as a "much needed victory for the world", while his ally Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico welcomed "a defeat of liberal and progressive ideas"

"The biggest comeback in US political history! Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his enormous win. A much needed victory for the World!" Orban posted on X.

A firm Trump supporter, Orban earlier Wednesday became the first EU leader to comment on the US election, with a social media post saying "on the way to a beautiful victory".

The nationalist premier enjoys warm relations with his "good friend" Trump, whom he has visited twice this year, often expressing hope that he would return to the US presidency.

In neighbouring Slovakia, Fico hailed the win of "conservative oriented" Trump.

"It is certainly a defeat of liberal and progressive ideas," Fico told reporters at a press conference.

Both Orban and Fico have called for peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which invaded its neighbour in 2022 -- with their hopes placed on a Trump administration to help end the war.

"A new European strategy is needed for Ukraine," Orban said.

Trump has claimed he could settle the conflict "in 24 hours", without giving details, and has repeatedly blamed Ukraine for the war.

