Hungary, Slovakia Leaders Hail 'much Needed' Trump Victory
Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2024 | 09:56 PM
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday hailed Donald Trump's win as a "much needed victory for the world", while his ally Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico welcomed "a defeat of liberal and progressive ideas"
Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday hailed Donald Trump's win as a "much needed victory for the world", while his ally Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico welcomed "a defeat of liberal and progressive ideas".
"The biggest comeback in US political history! Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his enormous win. A much needed victory for the World!" Orban posted on X.
A firm Trump supporter, Orban earlier Wednesday became the first EU leader to comment on the US election, with a social media post saying "on the way to a beautiful victory".
The nationalist premier enjoys warm relations with his "good friend" Trump, whom he has visited twice this year, often expressing hope that he would return to the US presidency.
In neighbouring Slovakia, Fico hailed the win of "conservative oriented" Trump.
"It is certainly a defeat of liberal and progressive ideas," Fico told reporters at a press conference.
Both Orban and Fico have called for peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which invaded its neighbour in 2022 -- with their hopes placed on a Trump administration to help end the war.
"A new European strategy is needed for Ukraine," Orban said.
Trump has claimed he could settle the conflict "in 24 hours", without giving details, and has repeatedly blamed Ukraine for the war.
Recent Stories
ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee
16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use
Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important projects
Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, killed in police custody
Three boilers sealed, owners fined
Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony
Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai-2024 baseball inaugural cerem ..
KU VC inaugurates physical therapy unit, fitness gym at KU Medical Center
Delegation of Journalist's visits GIMS
PM visits Chinese embassy to condemn firing on Chinese nationals in Karachi
FIA Larkana arrest 3 suspects of moneylenders.
IESCO recovers Rs 4,983.9 mln from 177,313 defaulters
More Stories From World
-
Strikes hit south Beirut after Israel evacuation warning: AFPTV22 minutes ago
-
World leaders pledge to work with Trump as he wins US election1 second ago
-
Afghanistan Taliban govt hopes for 'new chapter' with Trump election win3 hours ago
-
China straps in for 'mercurial' Trump's second term3 hours ago
-
White House win gives Trump a legal reprieve4 hours ago
-
Zelensky says hopes Trump 'victory' will bring 'just peace in Ukraine closer'4 hours ago
-
Trump may further test US military norms in second term4 hours ago
-
Madrid heading for crisis with Kroos gone and Mbappe floundering5 hours ago
-
China hopes for 'peaceful coexistence' with US as Trump nears win5 hours ago
-
Trump victory to bring unrestrained 'America First' to world4 hours ago
-
In US swing state Georgia, a battle for Black male votes5 hours ago
-
Netanyahu congratulates Trump for 'history's greatest comeback'5 hours ago