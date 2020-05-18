UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary, Slovenia Plan To Open Border Between Countries By June 1 - Budapest

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 09:40 PM

Hungary, Slovenia Plan to Open Border Between Countries By June 1 - Budapest

Hungary and Slovenia plan to open the border between the two countries, which was closed to curb the spread of COVID-19, by June 1, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Hungary and Slovenia plan to open the border between the two countries, which was closed to curb the spread of COVID-19, by June 1, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Monday.

The foreign minister, in a post on Facebook, said that reopening the border was a necessary step to aid the economic recovery required after two months of lockdown measures and to ensure the rights of national minorities that live on both sides of the border.

"Taking all this into account, we [Hungary and Slovenia] have begun to develop a gradual lifting of restrictions at the border, with a target date of June 1," the foreign minister wrote.

Szijjarto noted that the mutual trade turnover between Hungary and Slovenia is valued at more than 2.

5 billion Euros ($2.71 billion) per year.

From Monday, several lockdown measures have been eased in the Hungarian capital of Budapest. Shops and restaurant terraces have been allowed to reopen, although the wearing of face masks is mandatory for those traveling on public transport and visiting stores.

The Hungarian government on Monday confirmed 26 new cases of the coronavirus disease, raising the overall case total to 3,535.

On Friday, Slovenia became the first European country to declare an end to the coronavirus disease pandemic, and citizens arriving from other European Union countries are no longer required to enter quarantine. On Sunday, one new case of the disease was confirmed in Slovenia, raising the case total to 1,466.

Related Topics

Facebook European Union Budapest Slovenia Hungary June Border Sunday Post All From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Media launches ‘Together_Praising_Rati ..

41 minutes ago

Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi arrested and bailed: reports ..

17 seconds ago

Putin, Aliyev Discuss Situation With Azeri Citizen ..

19 seconds ago

Yerevan Reopens Kindergartens This Week as Part of ..

20 seconds ago

Virus fears as India, Bangladesh evacuate millions ..

22 seconds ago

Finnair to resume long-haul flights to Asia in Jul ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.