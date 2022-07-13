Hungary Speeds Up Investments in Paks NPP, Set to Lay Concrete Blocks in Fall - Szijjarto

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Hungary has sped up investments in the Paks Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and is set to to lay the concrete blocks in fall, also negotiating alternative routes for a safe delivery of heating elements necessary to the existing NPP, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"We have accelerated investments in the Paks NPP, and our further aim is to lay concrete blocks in autumn. Moreover, the negotiations on new alternative transport routes are currently underway to ensure the supply of heating elements necessary for the safe operation of the existing Paks nuclear power plant, so that these heating elements be delivered safely in Hungary even during the hostilities in Ukraine," Szijjarto told reporters.