Hungary Stands for Reducing Russia-NATO Tensions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Hungary wants to avoid a new Cold War and standing for negotiations between Russia and the West, the Financial Times reported Friday, citing the country's Foreign Ministry amid reports about NATO plans to deploy additional forces on the alliance's eastern flank.

On Thursday, CNN reported that the US and allies are discussing the deployment of additional troops to NATO's eastern flank, anticipation a potential escalation in Ukraine. According to CNN, Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary are among the countries considering deploying additional forces.

The Hungarian Foreign Ministry said that the country wants to "avoid a new Cold War" and favors direct talks between Russia and the West rather than increased tension, according to Financial Times.