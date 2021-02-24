Hungary starts using Chinese vaccine in EU first: PM Viktor Orban

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Hungary on Wednesday become the first EU nation to start using China's Sinopharm vaccine against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"Today we begin to inoculate with the Chinese vaccines," Orban said in a Facebook video message.

Hungary - whose population is around 10 million - has ordered five million doses of the Chinese jab. Earlier this month it also began using Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, another EU first.