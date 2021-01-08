UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary Still In Talks With Russia, China On Coronavirus Vaccine Supplies - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 04:36 PM

Hungary Still in Talks With Russia, China on Coronavirus Vaccine Supplies - Prime Minister

Ungary continues to negotiate coronavirus vaccine supplies with Russia, China and Israel due to EU-led procurement being too slow, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Hungary continues to negotiate coronavirus vaccine supplies with Russia, China and Israel due to EU-led procurement being too slow, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, the EU's purchase of vaccines has been very slow, so Hungary carries on negotiations with Israel, Russia and China as well because if we wait, the vulnerable situation we currently have will persist," Orban told Hungarian broadcaster Kossuth Radio, as quoted by his press service.

According to the prime minister, Hungary has received only�80,000 vaccine doses so far under the EU-led distribution process.

"Only competencies that we are certain will be better handled at the EU level should be transferred to Brussels," Orban said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Russia China Brussels Hungary Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Osama Satti murder case: Five policemen removed fr ..

10 minutes ago

Govt provides Rs112.56 mln for trout fish farming ..

2 seconds ago

FBR constitutes committee to further simplify inco ..

3 seconds ago

Commissioner approves 1% of all schemes for PHA

5 seconds ago

3-day cleanliness drive concludes in Abbottabad

6 seconds ago

Bitcoin Hits New Record of Over $41,000

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.