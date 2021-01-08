Hungary Still in Talks With Russia, China on Coronavirus Vaccine Supplies - Prime Minister

Ungary continues to negotiate coronavirus vaccine supplies with Russia, China and Israel due to EU-led procurement being too slow, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Hungary continues to negotiate coronavirus vaccine supplies with Russia, China and Israel due to EU-led procurement being too slow, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, the EU's purchase of vaccines has been very slow, so Hungary carries on negotiations with Israel, Russia and China as well because if we wait, the vulnerable situation we currently have will persist," Orban told Hungarian broadcaster Kossuth Radio, as quoted by his press service.

According to the prime minister, Hungary has received only�80,000 vaccine doses so far under the EU-led distribution process.

"Only competencies that we are certain will be better handled at the EU level should be transferred to Brussels," Orban said.