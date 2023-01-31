UrduPoint.com

Hungary Supports Awarding Erdogan Nobel Peace Prize For Ukraine Mediation - Szijjarto

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2023 | 03:40 PM

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Hungary supports nomination of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Nobel Peace prize for mediation efforts in negotiations on Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

"Turkey's mediation efforts in negotiations is the only successful one to date...

Thanks to the efforts of the President Erdogan and Foreign Minister (of Turkey Mevlut) Cavusoglu the grain deal appeared. We ask Turkey to continue the mediation efforts... Today, an initiative has appeared, the essence of which is that President Erdogan should receive the Nobel Peace Prize, since the only successful experience of mediation in ... Ukraine is associated with his name," Szijjarto said on social media.

